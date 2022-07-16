Amarnath Yatra: Death toll climbs to 49

Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims, 1 pony driver die in last 36 hours; death toll climbs to 49

The death toll includes 15 pilgrims who lost their life in the July 8 flash flood

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 16 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 11:38 ist
GOC Kilo Force Major General SS Salaria visits the cloudburst hit Amarnath Yatra base camp and takes stock of ongoing rescue operation and preparations for resuming Yatra from Baltal, on Monday. credit: IANS

Six pilgrims and one pony driver died of natural causes during the Amarnath Yatra in the last 36 hours, taking the overall death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage to 49, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll includes 15 yatris who lost their life in the July 8 flash flood.

So far, 47 yatris and two pony drivers have lost their life during the pilgrimage which started on June 30.

Read | Could Amarnath Yatra deaths have been avoided?

One pony driver had died after he fell from his horse into a deep gorge in Pahalgam.

In the July 8 flash flood near the cave shrine, 15 yatris had lost their life while about 55 persons were injured.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the cave shrine. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu & Kashmir
amarnath yatra
rains

What's Brewing

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

 