Amarnath yatra: J&K govt working hard to prevent 2022 cloudburst-like situation

J&K administration is not only taking foolproof security measures for ensuing Amarnath yatra this year but also comprehensive measures to prevent 2022-like situation when cloudburst hit the yatra campsite killing 16 pilgrims.

The cloudburst took place on July 8, 2022 in an area where tents were set up on the flood channel, also known as the dry river bed, to accommodate more people. The area had reportedly seen a flash flood in 2021, but despite that, the tents were put up in the same place in 2022.

Also Read | Explained | What is a cloudburst?

The flood on July 28, 2021 did not lead to any deaths, since there was no yatra due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A cloudburst is an extreme amount of rain in a short period of time, sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder, which is capable of creating flood conditions.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday, conducted on-site inspection at yatra base camps to get a first-hand account of the facilities for the pilgrims.

“We must learn from the challenges of last year and take comprehensive measures accordingly,” he said while referring to the 2022 cloudburst tragedy.

“All the concerned departments, paramilitary forces, J&K police, Army and other stakeholders should work in close coordination for making best arrangements to ensure smooth pilgrimage. A feedback on tracks from civil administration and security forces should also be taken,” he added.

The Lt Governor praised the elaborate arrangements put in place by all the stakeholder departments pertaining to the snow clearances of all sections of tracks, deployment of trained manpower, helipads operations, health facilities, disaster management and contingency plan for accommodation.

The SASB has also decided to ban junk and unhealthy food, including halwa puri, samosas, jalebi, gulab jamun, etc. this year. “Focusing on the health of the pilgrims, SASB has released a list of permitted and banned meals, food items at ‘langars’ and made it clear that no junk and fried food will be allowed to be served at around 120 langars,” an official said.

The meals in the permitted menu include cereals, pulses, green vegetables, green salad, fruits and sprouts, rice, jaggery, sambar, idli, uttapam, poha, herbal tea, coffee, low fat curd, sharbat, lemon squash/water, figs, raisins, apricots, and other dry fruits.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnathji in south Kashmir Himalayas will begin on July 1 and culminate on August 31 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima.