Ambedkar statue found vandalised in Uttar Pradesh village

  • Dec 15 2020, 15:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, was found damaged at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

They said the statue was installed in Lohta Pachdaura village under Bhimpura police station, and it was damaged on Monday night by "antisocial" elements.

Bhimpura Police Station SHO Shiv Milan said the villagers informed the police about the incident Tuesday morning.

Circle Officer K P Singh said the situation is under control, and the police have initiated action in the matter.

"There is peace in the area. Police personnel have been deployed. A new statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed," he said. 

