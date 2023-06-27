Ambedkar statue vandalised in Haryana village, FIR registered

A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised by some mischievous elements in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The statute in Dr Ambedkar Park in Bhatla village was vandalised on Monday night, they said.

Some villagers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community lodged a police complaint in the matter, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 295 (destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code, a spokesperson of Hansi police said.

CCTV footage from nearby areas has been collected to trace those behind the incident, the police said.

The villagers who lodged the complaint demanded immediate arrest of the accused and that the administration install a new statue in the park.

They also demanded that CCTV cameras be installed in the park.