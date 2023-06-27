Ambedkar statue vandalised in Haryana, FIR registered

Ambedkar statue vandalised in Haryana village, FIR registered

The statute in Dr Ambedkar Park in Bhatla village was vandalised on Monday night.

PTI
PTI, Hisar,
  • Jun 27 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised by some mischievous elements in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The statute in Dr Ambedkar Park in Bhatla village was vandalised on Monday night, they said.

Some villagers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community lodged a police complaint in the matter, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 295 (destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code, a spokesperson of Hansi police said.

Also Read | 10 held for vandalising mosque, thrashing people offering namaz in Haryana’s Sonipat

CCTV footage from nearby areas has been collected to trace those behind the incident, the police said.

The villagers who lodged the complaint demanded immediate arrest of the accused and that the administration install a new statue in the park.

They also demanded that CCTV cameras be installed in the park.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

B R Ambedkar
India News
vandalism
Haryana

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

 