Ambedkar University students protest against high fees, new reservation policy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 22:33 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

A group of Ambedkar University students staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Wednesday against high fees and the new reservation policy, following which 13 of them were detained.

According to police officials, 13 students were detained and taken to Civil Lines police station. They were released later.

"The administration in its attempts at resolving the high fees crisis has removed the late fine, extended the payment window and offered a mechanism of payment in instalments on a case-to-case basis for certain students. However, these solutions do not address the core concern of our demands, which is the exorbitant fees being charged from its students even during a pandemic," the group of students said in a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister's office.

"We would like to bring your attention specifically to the unconstitutional changes that have been made to the reservation policy in our university," the students alleged.

