900 hens die in Maharashtra, cause yet to be determined

Amid bird flu scare, 900 hens die in Maharashtra, cause yet to be determined

Their samples have been sent for investigation to identify the exact cause of the death, Parbhani district collector Deepak Mulgikar told PTI

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jan 09 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

As man as 900 hens have died at a poultry farm in Murumba village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, a senior official said on Saturday.

Their samples have been sent for investigation to identify the exact cause of the death, Parbhani district collector Deepak Mulgikar told PTI.

"900 hens have died in two consecutive days in Murumba village in the Marathwada region. We have taken the samples of the deceased birds for investigation," he said.

He said the poultry farm where the death of birds was reported is run by a Self Help Group (SHG).

"This poltry farm has some 8,000 birds. 900 birds have died over two days. No death of birds was reported in the last 24 hours," he said.

Prima facie, the death of hens could be related to nutrition, the collector said, adding that the test results are awaited.

Maharashtra has so far not reported any cases of bird flu or avian influenza.

On January 8, the Centre said that bird flu has been confirmed so far in six states- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

In 2006, H5N1 virus outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra, which had affected thousands of birds.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Maharashtra
Bird Flu

What's Brewing

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

 