Amid bird flu scare, mysterious crow deaths reported in J&K’s Rajouri

Amid bird flu scare across the country, several crows were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Rajouri, the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, over the past few days.

A local news gathering agency KNO quoting locals said a number of birds that mostly include crows died under mysterious conditions in Panj Peer area of Rajouri in the recent days.

“Earlier, two to three birds were found dead but now a large number of birds have died. We are scared due to reports of bird flu spreading in other parts of the country,” the report quoted the locals as having said.

The cause of death of these birds has not been ascertained yet, but reports said the local administration has constituted teams to collect samples from the area.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said that necessary examination of these birds will be conducted by sending teams of the concerned department.

An outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, has so far been reported at 12 epicentres across four states - Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Of the 12 epicenters, reportedly the bird flu has been found in crows in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar region of Rajasthan as well as Mandsaur, Indore, Malwa areas of Madhya Pradesh.

The Center has asked states and union territories to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds.