Amid chill, tight security, Republic Day celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid bone chilling cold and tight security arrangements, 73rd Republic Day celebrations were celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir as a ‘precautionary measure’ in the morning for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations, officials said. However, the services were restored as the functions ended.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who presided over the main Republic Day function in Jammu said that the Union Territory was on the path of everlasting peace, progress and development “but some people continue to instigate people as they aren’t happy with development.”

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, J&K is on the path of peace, progress and development. All efforts are being made to take J&K to new heights and make it at par with any other State of India,” Sinha said, after unfurling the tricolour.

Without mentioning any names, the L-G said some people were not happy with the pace of development in J&K and they continue to instigate people. “I urge the youth of J&K to join the process of development and shape their future accordingly,” he said.

Sinha said that in February, they were expecting a Rs 25,000 crore investment boost in J&K. “The government has ensured e-governance, corruption free governance, and a transparent system. No work is being carried out without a proper tendering process,” he said.

In Srinagar, RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to the L-G, presided over the Republic Day function which was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium at high security Sonawar area of the city. In his speech after unfurling the tricolour, Bhatnagar lauded the role played by health care workers and other allied personnel in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also praised the security forces for maintaining law and order and battling subversive elements in Kashmir.

The Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully everywhere in Kashmir as stringent security arrangements were put in place to foil any nefarious plots.

Meanwhile, like last Independence-Day, there was huge demand for tricolours in the market with employees hoisting national flags in offices.

From 1989 to 2018, separatists used to call for a shutdown while militants would warn officials from participating in Independence Day or Republic Day functions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. These functions were generally limited to district headquarters, with the main functions held in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

However, there has been a change since 2019 with employees and civilians openly participating in Independence and Republic Day functions across Kashmir.

