Amid controversy, J&K begins revision of electoral rolls

Amid controversy over the inclusion of ‘non-local’ voters, a two-month long special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir began on Thursday with publication on integrated draft electoral rolls.

The Election Commission (EC) is reported to have expressed confidence that the exercise, undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, will be completed in time by November 25.

The EC has from time to time reviewed post-Delimitation Commission exercises followed by special summary revision in J&K, including rationalization of polling stations and publication of electoral rolls.

According to a public notice issued by the office of J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the draft photo electoral rolls-2022 will be available at district headquarters/tehsil offices/offices of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal corporations/booth level officers at polling station level and on the website (ceojk.nic.in) for the information of all concerned.

On August 17, Union Territory’s CEO Hirdesh Kumar had announced that non-locals living ordinarily in J&K can vote in the upcoming Assembly elections. He had stated that around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, were likely to be added after the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

Following the uproar by the Opposition parties, the administration clarified that the revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of J&K and the increase in numbers will come from the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier.

J&K has been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its partner BJP.

While the possibility of elections this year is almost ruled out due to publication of electoral rolls on November 25 as snowfall generally starts in the middle of December in Kashmir valley and upper reaches of Jammu, the possibility of elections might be explored in April-May next year depending on the situation.