COVID-19: J&K Wakf Board suspends prayers at mosques

Amid coronavirus threat, Jammu & Kashmir Wakf Board suspends prayers at mosques, shrines

Four people – three in Jammu and one in Srinagar – have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 21 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 16:26 ist
A man feeds pigeons at a shrine during restrictions in Srinagar, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)

To limit the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board on Saturday announced suspension of regular prayers at its affiliated mosques and shrines.

“In view of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), declared as “Pandemic” by the World Health Organisation and as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus in Kashmir and subsequent imposition of restrictions under Section 144 Crpc by the district administration, it is hereby ordered to suspend regular prayers in shrines / mosques affiliated with the Wakaf Board and displaying of Holy Relic (PBUH) on the occasion of Mehrai-ul-Alam (SAW) celebrations,” the Board said in an order.

The pandemic has stopped Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques across the world on Friday. In Islam’s holiest sanctuary in Makkah, the usually crowded courtyard around the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, towards which all Muslims pray, was silent and empty.

Four people – three in Jammu and one in Srinagar – have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders on the movement of people in the newly-carved union territory.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mosque
Kashmir
WHO
Muslims
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 