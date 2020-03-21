Amid coronavirus threat, Jammu & Kashmir Wakf Board suspends prayers at mosques, shrines

To limit the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board on Saturday announced suspension of regular prayers at its affiliated mosques and shrines.

“In view of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), declared as “Pandemic” by the World Health Organisation and as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus in Kashmir and subsequent imposition of restrictions under Section 144 Crpc by the district administration, it is hereby ordered to suspend regular prayers in shrines / mosques affiliated with the Wakaf Board and displaying of Holy Relic (PBUH) on the occasion of Mehrai-ul-Alam (SAW) celebrations,” the Board said in an order.

The pandemic has stopped Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques across the world on Friday. In Islam’s holiest sanctuary in Makkah, the usually crowded courtyard around the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, towards which all Muslims pray, was silent and empty.

Four people – three in Jammu and one in Srinagar – have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders on the movement of people in the newly-carved union territory.