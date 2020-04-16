Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Army chief reviews security in Kashmir

Army Chief General MM Naravane Thursday reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Valley.

Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen BS Raju, the Army Chief visited the formations and units in the hinterland on the first day of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

While interacting with soldiers, the General highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace, and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and motivation.

The Army Chief further reiterated the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

General Naravane extolled the close coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic together.

Later in the day, he visited 92 Base Hospital, where he appreciated the excellent work and vital critical care being provided by the doctors and support staff of 92 Base Hospital.

He was then briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.