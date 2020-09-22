Amid Covid-19, schools in Bihar to reopen from September 28

The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday decided to re-open schools in Bihar from September 28 onwards. These schools have remained closed since March 14, shortly before the lockdown was enforced following Covid-19 pandemic.

The permission to start classes in the state is, however, is conditional. The schools will operate with only 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff on its campus.

The schools will remain open only for students from Class IX to XII, that too with only 30 per cent of the total strength. This means that no student can attend his/her classes for more than twice a week as the State has to abide by the guidelines issued by the Centre wherein only one-third students can attend their classes at a time.

As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department in the State here on Tuesday, the new diktat will be applicable to private as well as Government schools in Bihar. “However, it’s up to the parents to decide whether they want to send their children to schools or not at this juncture,” said a senior official of the Education Department.

“Besides, one has to maintain social distance, wear mask and carry sanitizer while coming to schools,” the official said, and added that permission has not been given to hold practical classes.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after the Principal Secretary, Education Department, Sanjay Kumar held an official meeting where all the pros and cons were discussed threadbare. Incidentally, Sanjay was Bihar’s Principal Secretary, Health, when Covid-19 wreaked havoc in the State but he was removed unceremoniously. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar drew flak shortly after his removal. However, Sanjay was recently shifted to Education Department.

The reopening of schools is being seen as a message by Nitish regime that poll-bound Bihar is limping back to normal after Covid-19 struck six months back. Altogether 1,71,465 persons in the State have tested Covid-19 positive since March.