Amid criticism from Opposition, Centre to make portal for Central Vista

After facing criticism from Opposition political parties, the Centre has decided to make an exclusive web portal on the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The government plans to put all information related to the project in the public domain to maintain transperancy in its execution, said an official in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

With the project facing criticism, the NDA government is in the view that by putting all details in the public domain, it will be able to clear all doubts about the project, said the official.

Union Hardeep Puri on Tuesday attacked Opposition political parties saying that they have been making false narratives about the project.

"It is not a vanity project, and this is a project of necessity," Puri asserted while insisting that no heritage buildings will be demolished.

The Central Vista redevelopment project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the prime minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings, and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.

At present only two projects -- the new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue -- are under construction.

The Centre had planned to complete the entire Central Vista project, entailing an expenditure of Rs 23,000 crore by 2024 but the deadline had already been extended to 2026.

Opposition parties have been criticising the continuation of the Central Vista project amidst Covid-19 pandemic and demanding the government to scrap the project and utilise the money to improve health infrastructure.