Amid heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir order fuel rationing

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday ordered rationing of petrol and diesel for vehicles to overcome any shortage of fuel due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy snowfall.

According to the order issued by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles will get a maximum of 20 litres, while private vehicles (four wheelers) will get only 10 litres.

Three wheelers will get five litres of fuel while two wheelers will get only three litres.

The administration has also put a cap of 21 days on refill for LPG cylinders.

The tehsildars and tehsil supply officers concerned were directed to ensure implementation of the orders while line departments were instructed to crack whip on those indulging in malpractices like overcharging, black marketing or profiteering.