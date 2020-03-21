Amid lack of protective gear, two doctors in Kashmir turn coronavirus suspects

Two doctors, working in leading hospitals of Kashmir, have been put under observation after they developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Sources said the two doctors were kept under observation at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, after they complained of respiratory distress and fever. While one of them is working at SKIMS, the other is from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS).

Doctors and para-medical staff working in various hospitals in Kashmir have alleged that they lack personal protection equipment. A senior doctor at SMHS said despite repeated requests, authorities have failed to provide personal protection equipment including masks, gowns, gloves, sanitisers to doctors and other medical staff.

“Despite knowing the fact that we are vulnerable to all kinds of infections as we have to deal with hundreds of patients, the response of authorities is totally pathetic,” he said.

Another medico at SKIMS hospital said that if the approach of authorities remains the same, the situation may turn ugly. “If doctors and paramedical staff becomes victim of the virus, who will treat the patients?” he questioned.

Senior health officials acknowledged that they were facing shortage of protective gear. "We are taking every possible step to procure masks and other protective gear at the earliest,” they said.