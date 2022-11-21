Amid Mehrauli murder uproar, man chops ex-girlfriend into six parts in Uttar Pradesh

The Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh witnessed virtually a repeat of the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi when a man allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend and chopped her body into six parts.

The man, identified as Prince Yadav, a resident of Kathahin village in the district, dumped the body parts of the victim in an unused well while throwing the head in a pond a few kilometres away from the spot.

Yadav tried to escape after being arrested on Sunday and fired at the police party but was overpowered and was hit by a bullet in his leg, police sources said.

Police officials said that Yadav had been having an affair with the victim, who lived in a nearby village, for the past few years. Their relations were broken after Yadav went to a Gulf country for work. While Yadav was abroad, the family members of the victim got her to marry another boy.

A furious Yadav returned home and tried to persuade the victim to leave her husband and marry him but she refused. Yadav's family members also allegedly tried to put pressure on the victim to divorce her husband, officials said.

Yadav then called the victim on the pretext of meeting her for the last time on November 16 and killed her after taking her into a field a few kilometres away from her village. He then severed her head and chopped the body into six parts and dumped them in the well.

The cops had a tough time identifying the body as the head was missing. They however managed to crack the case and nabbed the culprit on Sunday, sources said.