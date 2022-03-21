Amid OIC summit in Pakistan, Emirati investors arrive in Kashmir

As the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet is going on in Pakistan, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region.

A 40-member delegation from the UAE has reached the Valley for a four-day (March 20-23) visit, months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit. The delegation also includes Indian businessmen based in UAE and also a representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the four-day programme, J&K administration will be showcasing investment opportunities to the visiting business delegation with focus on entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality sector.

The visit is taking place at the same time when Pakistan is hosting the OIC summit. Islamabad has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at OIC, an international organisation of a 57-member Islamic nations group, including UAE.

According to officials, the UAE delegation will meet the Lieutenant Governor and top officials of J&K government. The visit signifies the successful socio-economic transformation of the Valley under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The visit follows shortly after the resounding success of the “Jammu & Kashmir Week” at the Dubai expo led by L-G where he had extended invitations personally to the visiting officials,” an official statement said.

“The UT is aiming to attract new investments in industries and tourism by highlighting key opportunities and growth sectors in J&K to the delegation. The visitors will partake in networking lunches and dinners hosted by the LG and the Principal Secretary (I&C),” it added.

The Emirati investors are expected to visit famous ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam hill station in south to explore investment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

In January, J&K government had signed several important MoUs with UAE-based Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC and Noon, with the aim to boost investment in the Union Territory (UT).

