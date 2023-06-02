Brij Bhushan's show-of-strength Ayodhya rally postponed

Amid ongoing sexual harassment probe, Brij Bhushan's show-of-strength Ayodhya rally postponed

An official, however said permission was declined for Singh's meet with the saints for the aforementioned date

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 12:46 ist
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (C) with priests of Ayodhya inaugurates newly-built Saryu Kunj, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and intimidation made by wrestlers, WFI chief's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that his Ayodhya rally scheduled for June 5 has been postponed.

Prominent seers of Ayodhya had decided to throw their weight behind Brij Bhushan's 'Jan Chetna Maha Rally' at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya to make it a mega-show on June 5, which now stands postponed. 

An official, however, said that permission for Singh's saints meet was declined. 

Also Read | Modi regime is wrestling with democracy

FIRs registered against Singh in April stated that the WFI chief indulged in groping, stalking and harassing female wrestlers and demanded sexual favours from them. 

Singh has remained defiant, demanding proof of the charges made against him and even said that he is ready to be 'hanged if charges against him are proven'. 

More to follow...

