Amid ongoing sexual harassment probe, Brij Bhushan's show-of-strength Ayodhya rally postponed

Amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and intimidation made by wrestlers, WFI chief's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that his Ayodhya rally scheduled for June 5 has been postponed.

Prominent seers of Ayodhya had decided to throw their weight behind Brij Bhushan's 'Jan Chetna Maha Rally' at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya to make it a mega-show on June 5, which now stands postponed.

An official, however, said that permission for Singh's saints meet was declined.

Permission declined for BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's saints' meet in Ayodhya on June 5: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2023

FIRs registered against Singh in April stated that the WFI chief indulged in groping, stalking and harassing female wrestlers and demanded sexual favours from them.

Singh has remained defiant, demanding proof of the charges made against him and even said that he is ready to be 'hanged if charges against him are proven'.

