Amid protests, Mehbooba arrives in Jammu to attend PAGD meet

Amid protests by right-wing groups outside the airport, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday arrived in Jammu to attend a meeting of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The PAGD was formed by seven political parties last month to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status revoked by the Center last August.

Reports said as soon as Mehbooba came out of the airport at Satwari, Jammu, the activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena staged a protest demonstration while showing her black flags. However, a strong contingent of police personnel restricted the movement of the protesters and escorted Mehbooba safely out of the airport.

“We are protesting against the arrival of Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. It is the land of martyrs and we will not allow her to step on this land. The Gupkar Agenda will not be allowed to flourish in Jammu,” Rakesh Sharma, president of Bajrang Dal, who was leading the protest, said.

He vowed to oppose Jammu based leaders who will become part of Gupkar Alliance. “Those who do not accept our constitution and flag, we will not allow such people,” Sharma added.

Shiv Sena leaders protesting the arrival of Mehbooba said the PDP president should apologise for her recent remarks on tri-colour.

Sources said during her stay in Jammu, Mehbooba will attend a meeting of the PAGD scheduled to be held on Saturday at National Conference president and another former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s residence. “Mehbooba will also hold informal meetings with the PDP leaders in Jammu where the threadbare discussion will be held on the political scenario post-August 2019, especially after new land laws were notified,” they said.

A PAGD delegation is also expected to meet Jammu based leaders and the prominent people in Jammu city. Another delegation of PAGD on Friday last visited Drass and Kargil in Ladakh under former chief minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status and Jammu and Kashmir’s unification.