Amid reports of Sidhu being made Punjab Cong chief, Manish Tewari gives composition of population

Amid reports that Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh, is likely to be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Friday gave details of the composition of the state's population, appearing to bat for a Hindu face for the post.

His party colleague Pawan Dewan asked the Congress about representation of the Hindu community on key posts in the state unit.

Tewari, who is an MP, in a tweet cited Punjab's demography and mentioned that Sikhs constitute 57.75 per cent of the population while Hindus and Dalits constitute 38.49 and 31.94 per cent respectively.

"Punjab is both progressive and secular… but balancing social interest groups is key. Equality is the foundation of social justice!" he said in the tweet and tagged the Congress and the party's in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat.

If the party chooses to appoint Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president then there will be two Jat Sikhs on key posts. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also a Jat Sikh.

Currently, Sunil Jakhar is the PPCC's president.

Congress leader and chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, Dewan, sought to know the representation of the Hindu community in the state unit.

"Punjab Congress president- Jat Sikh (if Sidhu is made state Congress chief). CM-Jat Sikh. Punjab Youth Congress President- Jat Sikh Campaign Committee Chairman- Jat Sikh Hindu kaha hai (where is representation from the Hindu community)?" he tweeted

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Singh had a meeting with several party leaders, mostly Hindu leaders, representing urban areas at his official residence here.

Recently, a section of the media reported that Sidhu was likely to be announced as the PPCC chief by the party high command.

However, Singh's camp is opposed to making Sidhu the state chief, sources said.

There is also talk of appointing two working presidents -- a Dalit and a Hindu.

Congress leader Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Singh and he has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

The Congress leadership is working out a formula for Singh and Sidhu to work together.