Amid standoff with China, Army chief reviews preparedness along Line of Control

Amid ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Army chief General MM Naravane Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness and security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

On the first day of his two-day visit, General Naravane proceeded to undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir. “During his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, he (army chief) appreciated their high morale and complimented them on their response to Pakistan ceasefire violations,” defence spokesperson, Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Gen Naravane also commended the use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LoC which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in the recent past, he said. The Army chief reinforced the need to extend all possible support to civilians residing in the border areas, who are victims of targeted ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army and are facing hardships due to the pandemic.

The Army chief then proceeded to interact with commanders and troops deployed in the hinterland. While interacting with jawans, he highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and contribution to peacebuilding in J&K.

General Naravane also called on Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and discussed issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

Sources said while the Army Chief may be primarily reported to be reviewing the situation along the western border with Pakistan, the visit could not be delinked from the situation on the northern border with China. On September 3, he visited the union territory of Ladakh to review the Army’s operational preparedness there.