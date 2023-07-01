Amid tight security arrangements, 62-day long Amarnath yatra begins

Amid tight security arrangements, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims commenced their journey from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to perform darshan at the 3,880 metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Yatra was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the police at the Baltal base camp.

As the first batch of pilgrims started their journey, ‘Aarti’ was performed at the shrine. “’Aarti’ was performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, this morning. The first batch of pilgrims has started its journey towards the cave shrine,” officials from Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) posted the video.

Baltal, in central Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage and another one is Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The first batch of the pilgrims had reached the Baltal base camp on Friday evening. The yatra was flagged off from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday morning.

The local Muslims were seen welcoming the pilgrims at different places enroute to the holy cave shrine. The pilgrims were touched by the warmth shown by the locals.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage, which commenced Saturday, will culminate on August 31 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima.

In preparation for the Yatra, various ‘langar’ committees started their practice on Wednesday, three days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims. A total of 22 ‘langars’ have been established this year at various points of the national highway (NHW-44).

The SASB has decided to ban junk and unhealthy food, including halwa puri, samosas, jalebi, gulab jamun, etc. this year. The meals in the permitted menu include cereals, pulses, green vegetables, green salad, fruits and sprouts, rice, jaggery, sambar, idli, uttapam, poha, herbal tea, coffee, low fat curd, sharbat, lemon squash/water, figs, raisins, apricots, and other dry fruits.

With intelligence inputs about possible attack by the militants on the pilgrims, unprecedented security arrangements have been made to ensure the yatra remains incident-free. To ensure only bona fide pilgrims are present at the pilgrimage, authorities have asked all intending pilgrims to carry Aadhaar cards or any other biometric verified document with them.

Thousands of pilgrims each year undertake the Amarnath Yatra to the shrine cave to worship an ice stalagmite called Shivlingum, believed to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, the god of destruction and regeneration.

