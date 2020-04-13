Amidst coronavirus lockdown, woman in Bihar gives birth to quadruplets

A woman from Chapra, who got stuck in Patna because of the coronavirus lockdown, has given birth to quadruplets. All the four children, born by caesarean, are in good health and are under observation at a private nursing home in Phulwarisharif here in the State capital. The mother is also recuperating well.

“Two are boys and the other two girls, with each weighing between 1 and 1.5 kg,” said Dr Nuzhat Rehman, who performed the rare operation. “In my two decades of career as a gynaecologist, this is the first time I have done a caesarean operation where quadruplets were born,” said the doctor, who admitted that the patient was not originally under her observation. “She is actually from Chapra. But since she was stuck here because of the lockdown, she came to my clinic at Phulwarsiharif,” said Dr Rehman.

“In my earlier surgeries, I have seen a woman deliver triplets. But this was the first occasion that quadruplets were born,’ said the doctor.

The woman, who delivered quadruplets, already has two children, both daughters. Her husband works in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, no fresh positive coronavirus case was detected in Bihar in the last 24 hours. The State has so far 64 positive cases, out of which 26 have recovered. One person passed away on March 22.