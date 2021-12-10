Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, others pay last respects to CDS Bipin Rawat, wife

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among the 13 killed in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence here before cremation.

NSA Ajit Doval also paid floral tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Delhi Lt Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and British Ambassador to India Alexander Ellis were among the other leaders who paid their last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife.

Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was tasked to bring in theatre command and jointness among the three services, and he was pushing it with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

Known to be forthright, fearless, and blunt at times, the 63-year-old strongly backed a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross-border terrorism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir when he was the Army Chief between 2016 and 2019.

