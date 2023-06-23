Amit Shah arrives in J&K on two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday bringing a dash of optimism and curiosity.

Shah who arrived in Jammu on Friday morning began his visit by paying tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary. He is later scheduled to address a public rally in the Jammu city’s Bhagwati Nagar area.

Later, he will meet BJP leaders and take their feedback on the ground situation in Jammu. Shah is also likely to visit Shri Tirupati Balaji Temple on the outskirts of the city.

In the afternoon the Home Minister is scheduled to fly to Srinagar where he will attend the Vitasta festival, and meet members of political parties and civil society.

His packed two-day schedule involves the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of several development projects worth crores in Jammu and Srinagar– maintaining continuity vis-à-vis his earlier visits to J&K.

On Friday evening, Shah will chair a high-level security meeting with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police, intelligence, paramilitary forces and the army to review the security preparation for the upcoming annual Amaranth Yatra that begins on July 1.

This is the second visit of the Home Minister to J&K this year. On January 13, he visited Jammu following the Dhangri terror attack in Rajouri in which seven civilians were killed by the terrorists on New Year. The attackers remain at large despite a massive counter-terrorist operation by security forces.

Prior to it, he had visited J&K in October 2022, when he had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 263 development projects worth Rs 1960 Cr in Jammu.

On the political front, an element of surprise remains the highlight of his visit, thus leaving enough scope for speculation.