Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, security issues on agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Union Territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Union Territory pic.twitter.com/wlE7XzXoyo — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

This is Shah’s first visit to Kashmir after the Centre revoked J&K's special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories in August 2019.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir. Officials said a thick security cover has been thrown around the BJP office at Jawahar Nagar in the city where Shah is likely to pay a visit. Similarly, roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) have been made off-limits for three days from Saturday as the Union home minister is expected to attend an event there, they added.

The officials said additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in Srinagar.

Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the valley, the officials said.

They said the aim of constructing new bunkers and putting more personnel on the ground was to cut the free movement of militants.

The officials said barricades have been put up on the roads across the valley, especially in the city, while frisking and checking of people has been intensified.

(With inputs from PTI)

