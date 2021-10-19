Amit Shah briefs PM Modi on J&K situation, discusses steps to be taken

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the targeted killings of Hindu and Sikh minorities in the region.

Shah met the Prime Minister at the latter's official residence. They are learnt to have discussed steps to be taken in the valley to restore the confidence of the religious minorities who have begun moving out of the Kashmir valley fearing for their lives.

At least 11 persons, mostly non-local, have been gunned down in the Kashmir valley by terrorists in the last fortnight, reviving memories of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

Shah had met top security officials from the Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency, Directors General of Police and Directors General of central paramilitary forces on Monday to “deliberate on various internal security challenges and tackle them firmly”.

The Kashmir issue is expected to be taken up for discussion at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday where steps to deal with the situation are likely to be on the agenda.

Shah has asked investigative and intelligence agencies to act on every piece of input received in the matter.

The Home Minister is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23 and 25 to review the security situation in the union territory. This is Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the reading down of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Shah is expected to announce some development projects in the union territory.

