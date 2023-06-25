HM hails conferment of 'Order of the Nile' award on PM

Amit Shah hails conferment of 'Order of the Nile' award on PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jun 25 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 22:53 ist
Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award. credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the conferment of the 'Order of the Nile' award on Narendra Modi by Egypt, saying he is the only Indian prime minister to receive the maximum number of such awards from other countries.

The prime minister was conferred the 'Order of the Nile', Egypt's highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

"The epic success of PM @narendramodi Ji as a statesman of global aura is now adorned with another honour as Egypt bestows its highest state honour, 'The Order of Nile Award,' on Modi Ji.

"Modi Ji is the only Indian PM to receive a maximum number of such awards from other countries,” Shah tweeted.

Instituted in 1915, the 'Order of the Nile' is conferred upon heads of states, crown princes, and vice presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services.

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi.

