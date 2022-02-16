Amit Shah hails Delhi Police for riots investigation

Amit Shah hails Delhi Police for riots investigation

Shah was addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of the force

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 14:26 ist
Amit Shah interacts with Delhi Police personnel. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appreciated the Delhi Police for its investigation of the northeast Delhi riots and said the force should lay out a road map for the next five years and also for 25 years. He was addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of the force.

"The Delhi Police has worked hard during the northeast Delhi riots and the coronavirus pandemic. For the way the Delhi Police investigated the riot cases and presented them in court, I congratulate them," Shah said.

The minister said the Delhi Police faces several difficulties and being the police force of the national capital, it has several duties that include providing security to dignitaries, ensuring that various programmes take place without glitches and other law and order matters. "Whenever any event happens at an international level, its repercussions are also felt in Delhi. The police also has the job of monitoring the situation here," he said.

Also Read — Delhi Police's prosecutor compares 2020 riots with 9/11 to attacks

Shah said the 75th birthday of the Delhi Police coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and stressed that the force should prepare a road map for the next five years.

"The Delhi Police has changed with the times. I urge the Delhi Police commissioner and the Union home secretary to prepare a road map for the next five years and 25 years with well-defined goals," he said.

Lauding the city police for its efforts during the pandemic, the minister said it also thwarted multiple terror attempts before they could take place. He said the newly created perception management cell would help in improving the image of the city police.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Delhi riots
Delhi Police
India News
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

Coastal sea levels in US to 'rise a foot by 2050'

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

 