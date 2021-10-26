Shah pays tribute to jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Amit Shah pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama attack

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 26 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 11:54 ist
Shah, who was on a four-day visit to the Union territory, laid a floral wreath at the memorial constructed last year for the victims of the attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid homage to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the deadly Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, who was on a four-day visit to the Union territory, laid a floral wreath at the memorial constructed last year for the victims of the attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The home minister later took to Twitter to pay tributes to the martyrs.

"At Pulwama martyrs memorial, paid tributes to the brave CRPF jawans who were martyred in the cowardly attack. The supreme sacrifice you made for the security of the nation makes our resolve stronger for uprooting the menace of terrorism. My revered tributes to the brave martyrs," he tweeted in Hindi.

Shah also planted a sapling in the memory of the martyrs.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

Why climate migration is likely to rise in India

Why climate migration is likely to rise in India

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn

T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

 