Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit newly-created 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 12:55 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, which will treat Covid-19 patients, here on Sunday, officials said.

The facility has been constructed in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

"Visiting the 1000 Bed Sardar Patel COVID Hospital with 250 ICU Beds built in record time by DRDO & Tata Sons along with Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji," Shah said in a tweet.

The armed forces personnel will man the hospital, a home ministry official said.

