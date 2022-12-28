Shah reviews security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah reviews security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir

He also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on timely completion of projects

Shemin Joy
New Delhi,
  Dec 28 2022, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 23:48 ist

A terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said as he reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and gave necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, an official statement said.

He also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on timely completion of projects, it said.

Shah directed the officials to strive their best to achieve 100 per cent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of the society.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, RAW Chief Samant Goel and other senior officials of the Union government and union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

