Amit Shah strategises for Haryana Assembly polls

The BJP may prop up some new faces in Haryana Assembly polls but being confident of a second consecutive victory, it is likely to retain most of its sitting legislators. This is in contrast to its decision to drop a large number of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in Assembly polls last year, when it was battling a 15-year-long anti-incumbency wave there.

The party chalked out its plans for elections in the state on Wednesday, at a meeting chaired by party chief Amit Shah, where the state issues were discussed threadbare with a core group of state party leaders.

During the meeting, also attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Shah is learnt to have also taken stock of change in the political situation in the state, after Congress handed over the reins to former chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda.

With the Opposition in disarray, BJP is confident of emerging victorious in both Haryana and Maharashtra, which go to polls on October 21. BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly in 2014 polls.

After the victory in the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP had experimented in the Jat-dominated politics of the state by bringing Khattar - a 'Punjabi Khatri' and senior leader with deep RSS roots - in as chief minister.

The Congress, which appointed a young Dalit face Ashok Tanwar as its PCC chief in 2014, finally succumbed to the old guard and replaced Tanwar with another Dalit face, the former Union Minister Kumari Selja, as PCC chief. Hooda was made leader of its legislature party and chief of the election management committee.

After having lost power, the dominant Jat community in the state is restless and in 2016, had held a massive agitation on quota, which had turned violent. Traditionally, the state has mostly been ruled by Jat Chief Ministers.

With Hooda back in the saddle, the Jat community may seek a fresh shot at power. On its own, the BJP has some prominent Jat leaders like Captain Abhimanyu and Chaudhary Birender Singh.

For its part, Congress is trying to work out a front based on Jat-dalit unity, which seems difficult to get off the ground.

All these factors will figure in the BJP's decision to field candidates.

The BJP’s CEC, which is likely on September, will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.