Shah chief guest at Arya Samaj’s foundation day event

Amit Shah to be chief guest at Arya Samaj’s foundation day celebrations in Delhi

The Samaj said it will 'condemn' no-child policy promoted by various social and non-governmental organisations

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 21:30 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at Arya Samaj’s foundation day celebrations at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Last week, the 150th foundation day of the outfit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on the 200th birth anniversary of founder Dayanand Saraswati. 

The Arya Samaj said in a release that it will “express gratitude” to the government’s commitment in supporting the two-year-long celebrations, and also “pledge to oppose” same sex marriages, supporting the Centre’s decision to judicially oppose legalising same sex marriages. The Samaj said it will also “condemn” the no-child policy promoted by various social and non-governmental organisations.

“Taking a cue from PM Modi’s suggestion on February 12, Arya Samaj will formally adopt four proposals including committing to use and consume millets across its kitchens around the world, use of renewable power across its offices and associate organisations amongst others,” the release said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Delhi

