Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation in capital

Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to review the situation in Delhi even as the AAP-led dispensation demanded that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) change the guidelines to allow more testing for virus infection.

The announcement of the meeting on Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) Twitter handle came a day after Baijal set up a six-member advisory committee under the leadership of ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava to suggest measures to Delhi Disaster Management Authority to tackle COVID-19 and guide augmentation of hospital beds.

In the meeting called by Shah at 11 AM on Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and other senior officials of the Centre, DDMA and Delhi government will attend.

As on Friday, Delhi reported 36,824 cases out of this 46.16% or 16,980 of the total cases were reported in June alone. June 12 alone reported 2,137 cases, the highest spike for a single day. So far, according to the official medical bulletin, 1,214 people have died due to COVID-19.

Within 12 days, June has surpassed the total number of 16,326 cases reported in the whole of May.

The number of cases and deaths have been increasing in the capital and the Centre has now set its focus on Delhi and Maharashtra. Officials said the situation in the national capital is worsening and there has been a huge surge in numbers. However, the Delhi government has ruled out a return to stricter lockdown.

Meanwhile, the AAP government also demanded that the ICMR change its guidelines on testing, a day after the Supreme Court rapped it for low testing. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said increasing the number of testings depend on the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Jain said, "if you want the number of tests conducted for COVID-19 to increase, then ask the ICMR to change its guidelines. We cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for tests."

AAP's Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh also demanded a change in the guidelines issued by the ICMR and shot off a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to allow any person who suspects that he or she is infected could get the COVID-19 test done.

"The 'sarkari' culture of testing should end. The need of the hour is to increase the number of tests. The ICMR guideline for testing should be changed for that and I have written to the Union Health Minister requesting that anyone who suspects they are infected should be allowed to go to labs and get tested," Singh said.

He also said that all laboratories should be allowed to conduct testing and ICMR should give permission for this. "If we do not test enough, the situation will explode," he added.

An analysis of daily medical bulletins released by the Delhi government showed that with increase in number of testings, the number of cases also increased. While on June 10, 5,047 samples were tested out of which 1,501 tested positive, the number increased on June 11 to 1877 cases when 5,360 samples were tested. As per Friday's bulletin, there were 5,947 samples tested, the number crossed 2,000-mark.

The Supreme Court on June 12 sought an explanation from the Delhi government why its COVID-19 testing had dipped from 7,000 to 5,000 a day when cities Chennai and Mumbai, which are equally affected, had increased their testing from 16,000 to 17,000. The apex court said the number of samples tested on May 27 was 6,018 and while it was 4,670 on June 9 and 5,047 on June 11.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed that all private hospitals in the capital that have been asked to reserve 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients should conduct tests on symptomatic and asymptomatic persons, who seek admission in the hospital for undergoing surgeries and procedures of other nature as well. (ENDS)