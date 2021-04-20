Amrita Hospitals organises health camp during Khumb Mela at Haridwar

Amrita Hospitals, health care facilities established by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, conducted a successful health camp at Haridwar during Kumbh Mela.

Health camp- Amrita Swastha Kumbh -21- (Allopathic services), was jointly organised by Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi; Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad and Amrita Kripa Hospital, Mysuru from April 4 to April 17 and treated pilgrims came to take holy bath.

Around 2,000 patients mostly pilgrims and sadhus, who have come to participate in Maha Kumbh-21 at Haridwar, were treated free of cost by expert doctors and experienced paramedical staff from Kochi & Faridabad, a statement from the institution said.

The mobile telemedicine van was provided by Amrita Kripa hospitals-Mysore which catered the free diagnostic services. Free medicines were also distributed to the patients during the camp.

"Free treatment was given to various patients with Hypertension, Diabetics, CAD patients and patients who required Orthopaedic care. Approximately 715 patients underwent lab tests, ECGs were taken for approximately 159 patients, around 74 patients got X-rays done and USGs were done for around 43 patients," the statement from the institution said.

Guruvinder Saluja ji, eminent trustee of Katyayani Mandir, Muni-ki-Reti, Rishikesh, presented certificates of acknowledgements were presented to the members of the medical team during the concluding function held on April 18.

The medical camp was inaugurated at Rishikul Ayurvedic Medical University Campus, Haridwar on April 5th by eminent personalities.