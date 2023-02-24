Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from jail

Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet walks out of Amritsar jail

On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police station complex

PTI
PTI, Amritsar (Punjab),
  Feb 24 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 16:31 ist
Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh's associate Lovepreet Toofan raise slogans along with supporters after his release from the Amritsar Central Jail. Credit: PTI Photo

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh walked out of a jail here Friday, hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

The development came a day after supporters of preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide.

Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala town on Friday. On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police station complex.

The supporters had stormed the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

