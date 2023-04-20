Amritpal's wife being 'questioned' at Amritsar airport

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur being 'questioned' at Amritsar airport: Report

This is a developing story....

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 20 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 12:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur is being questioned by immigration authorities at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar, from where she was trying to board a flight to London, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Earlier, police sources had told ANI Kirandeep had been detained, but the police are yet to release an official confirmation of her detention. 

More to follow...

Amritpal Singh
Khalistan
Punjab
India News

