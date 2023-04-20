Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur being 'questioned' at Amritsar airport: Report

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur is being questioned by immigration authorities at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar, from where she was trying to board a flight to London, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
Earlier, police sources had told ANI Kirandeep had been detained, but the police are yet to release an official confirmation of her detention.
More to follow...
