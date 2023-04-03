Amritpal trail: UP Gurudwara under scanner after footage found 'missing'

Amritpal trail: CCTV clip missing from Gurudwara in UP

The police team investigating the case related to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh, reached Pilibhit on Sunday

IANS
IANS, Pilibhit ,
  • Apr 03 2023, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 10:54 ist
Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mohanapur Gurudwara in Pilibhit is now under police scanner after it was found that CCTV footage up to the evening of March 25 "had gone missing".

The police team investigating the case related to absconding 'Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh, reached Pilibhit on Sunday to investigate the matter.

Joga Singh, a karsevak (volunteer) at the gurdwara, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Ludhiana on March 30 after the recovery of an abandoned vehicle found near Phagwara in Punjab on March 28.

Police had arrested the driver, Gurwant Singh, from Hoshiarpur on March 29.

The police team also found that the "surveillance cameras resumed recording from March 26. In the footage recorded after that date, the vehicle with Uttarakhand number plate, and registered in the name of chief Jathedar of Badhpura gurdwara in Pilibhit, Mohan Singh, was seen parked inside the gurdwara compound."

India News
Punjab
Amritpal Singh
Uttar Pradesh

