Amritpal's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur

Authorities had got hold of fresh CCTV footage last week purportedly showing Papalpreet in a 'dera' in a village in Hoshiarpur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2023, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 14:36 ist
Amritpal Singh. Credit: Reuters Photo

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur, say Punjab police officials

Authorities had got hold of fresh CCTV footage last week purportedly showing Papalpreet in a "dera" in a village in Hoshiarpur.

Radical preacher Amritpal has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past few days.

More to follow...

 

India News
Amritpal Singh
Delhi Police
Khalistan

