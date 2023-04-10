Amritpal's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur, say Punjab police officials

Authorities had got hold of fresh CCTV footage last week purportedly showing Papalpreet in a "dera" in a village in Hoshiarpur.

Radical preacher Amritpal has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past few days.

More to follow...