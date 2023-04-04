Amritpal's wife says she has no clue about his whereabouts

It has been over two weeks since the extensive manhunt for the pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was declared but the police have not been able to locate the fugitive despite its continued efforts. The preacher’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, defending him and his projects in a recent interview with The Week, told that she was well aware of his preaching activities before she married him. She also said that it is ‘illegal’ how the police are trying to detain him.

She also went on to clarify that she has no clue about Amritpal’s whereabouts, that she was not in contact with him and that she just wants him back home safely. However, she said that she was not going to leave him.

“He told me that if he had to choose between the panth and our relationship, the panth would come first. I always knew that I was his second priority. But he really loves me and cannot see me upset, ever. Every girl, every woman wants a caring husband―if I knew he could not give me his time and did not care about me, why would I marry him? But it was my choice,” Kirandeep was quoted as saying by The Week.

Also Read | Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J&K; CBI may be part of probe

Kirandeep Kaur tied the knot with Amritpal in a simple ceremony in February. The couple met on Instagram. Kirandeep said that she had been following him for a year when she sent him an appreciation message after seeing so many of his posts. “I said he was powerful in his approach and that I would support him. It was just a supportive message,” she said.

29-year-old Kirandeep Kaur, a UK-based NRI is under police scanner after her name was allegedly involved in the collection of foreign funds to back the activities of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the Sikh-separatist political group based in Punjab, headed by Amritpal.

“Amrit told me anything could happen anytime. He was [aware of it]. If the government is against him, it can arrest him, but he never told me that he could be [pursued] in such a way. The way it is being done is illegal and it is not the correct way to try to detain someone. Obviously, with what he was doing, I knew there was a risk of him getting arrested. I used to ask him for my own peace of mind, “Amrit, will you be at risk?’’ He told me that risk was always there because he was preaching about Sikhism and the government did not like it,” she told the publication.

Also Read | 2 videos, 1 audio: A look at Amritpal Singh's messages

Addressing the allegations levelled against her that she has links in the UK and that she is engaged in illegal activities, Kirandeep said that she was not going to run away from the situation. “I am here legally, I can stay here for 180 days. I have been here for two months already. I will not go against the law and will not overstay beyond the stipulated period. This is my home now,” she said.

Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the manhunt launched to nab him since March 18.