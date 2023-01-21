Amritsar-Korba Express halted at Kosi Kalan over 3 hours after smoke noticed in coach

The Amritsar-Korba Express was halted at Kosi Kalan station for over three hours it was noticed that smoke was coming out of a coach, officials said on Saturday.
The train resumed its onward journey after the coach was detached from the train and passengers were accommodated in other compartments, said Prashasti Srivastava, the DCM/PRO of NCR Agra division.
She said that as soon as the train stopped at Kosi Kalan station, smoke started coming out of the B-4 coach.
The rail staff immediately attended to the problem, officials said, adding that a coach was attached to the train at Agra Cantt station.
Movement of other trains remained unaffected at Kosi Kalan station as trains passed through loop lines, officials said.
