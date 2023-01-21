Amritsar-Korba Express halted at Kosi Kalan over 3 hrs

Amritsar-Korba Express halted at Kosi Kalan over 3 hours after smoke noticed in coach

Movement of other trains remained unaffected at Kosi Kalan station as trains passed through loop lines

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Jan 21 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Amritsar-Korba Express was halted at Kosi Kalan station for over three hours it was noticed that smoke was coming out of a coach, officials said on Saturday.

The train resumed its onward journey after the coach was detached from the train and passengers were accommodated in other compartments, said Prashasti Srivastava, the DCM/PRO of NCR Agra division.

She said that as soon as the train stopped at Kosi Kalan station, smoke started coming out of the B-4 coach.

The rail staff immediately attended to the problem, officials said, adding that a coach was attached to the train at Agra Cantt station.

Movement of other trains remained unaffected at Kosi Kalan station as trains passed through loop lines, officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Railways

What's Brewing

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 