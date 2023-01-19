Amritsar-Singapore flight leaves without 35 flyers; DGCA orders probe

Amritsar-Singapore flight leaves without 35 flyers

Wednesday's incident comes a week after a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi left behind 50+ flyers

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 19 2023, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 10:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Scoot Airlines flight from Amritsar to Singapore reportedly left without 35 flyers on Wednesday, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to order a probe into the lapse.

As per a report by news agency ANI, the flight from Amritsar airport was scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday, but took off hours earlier at 3 pm, leaving behind 35 passengers.

Incensed by the incident, the flyers who were left behind staged a protest at the Amritsar airport and registered complaints with the relevant authorities.

Wednesday's incident comes a week after a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi left without 50+ flyers, sparking a backlash from passengers.

More to follow...

