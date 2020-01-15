AMU seeks registration of FIR against police excesses on Dec 15

The Aligarh Muslim University has sought registration of an FIR against the police for allegedly indulging in excesses after entering a hostel on the night of December 15, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes a month after violent clashes took place at the AMU.

AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar told PTI, "The police is yet to register our FIR, although we have filed our complaint."

When asked to clarify, he said, "We have been told by the police that since the High Court has already ordered a probe into the incident, any further action cannot be taken as the matter is subjudice."

He said, "We will review our options in this matter, since our complaint is yet to be registered."

University authorities said they have sought an FIR in this connection because they are of the opinion that the "police exceeded" its mandate when it forced its way into a university hostel on December 15.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said, "We had only asked the police to bring normalcy by clearing the main road and had not given permission to enter any hostel."

In their statements before some human rights groups, a number of students who were seriously injured on the night of December 15 have accused the police of forcibly entering a hostel in Aftab Hall and the university's VIP guest house and indulging in excesses leading to serious injuries to a large number of students.