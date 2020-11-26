Amusing to see govt celebrate Constitution Day: Mufti

Amusing to see govt celebrate Constitution Day, says former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

She slammed the govt for CAA and 'love jihad laws' calling them an 'affront' to the fundamental rights offered by the Constitution

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 26 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 20:13 ist
PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI Photo

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Thursday attacked the Centre on the occasion of Constitution Day, saying she found it "amusing" to see them celebrate the day as they have “already replaced” the Constitution with the “BJP's divisive agenda”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said legislations like the Citizenship Amendment Act or the so-called 'love jihad law' were “affront” to the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution.

The country is celebrating the Constitution Day on Thursday to mark the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1949.

“Amusing to see GOI (Government of India) celebrate 'Constitution Day' since they have already replaced it with BJP’s divisive agenda. CAA, NRC or creating laws like love jehad that are an affront to the fundamental rights granted by Indian Constitution & would put Hitler's regime to shame. Bravo! (sic),” Mehbooba said.

In another tweet, the PDP president alleged that Kashmiri leaders were being “harassed” by Central agencies such as the CBI, NIA and Enforcement Directorate and “being hounded” for participating in District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by GOI's pet agencies like CBI, NIA & ED. They are being hounded & punished for participating in DDC polls. BJP’s designs of foisting puppets & proxies has been derailed much to their chagrin,” she said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti
Constitution of India
CAA
Love jihad
BJP
PDP

What's Brewing

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

 