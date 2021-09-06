An altercation over Rs 70 leaves shop owner dead in Indore

A shop owner in Indore, Madhya Pradesh was murdered over an altercation for Rs. 70 on Sunday.

The incident took place after a fallout between two men and a shop owner, a Pintu Dubey over pending payment for cigarettes.

The two men, allegedly drunk, hit the owner on the head and stabbed him, according to an NDTV report.

The two men reportedly walked into Dubey's shop on Saturday, September 4, asked for cigarettes but refused to pay for it.

On September 5, they returned to the shop, this time drunk and argued with the store owner. When Dubey stepped out, they attacked him with a rod and stabbed him.

Video footage on social media showed the men walking with rods in their hands along the busy stretch. A woman can also be seen trying to confront one of accused while he continued to hit the rod on a plastic container.

The accused damaged some vehicles, attacked those around, including the owner whose store is next to Pintu's.

City Police Superintendent Jayant Rathore and Assistant Superintendent Prashant Chaubey, reached the spot after being informed of the attack.

"We have taken one of them into custody and search is on for the other. We are trying to arrest him at the earliest," he told the publication.