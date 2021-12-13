Ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple gets a new look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Monday the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that connects the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to the ghats of the Ganga.

The project, officials deem, is close to Modi's heart and that the latter wants better conditions for devotees visiting the revamped temple.

Here are the key new features of the PM's Rs 800-crore 'dream project':

1. The temple now has a 20-foot-wide corridor connecting its Mandir Chowk to the holy Ganga's Lalita Ghat, offering direct visibility of the temple from the ghat. The temple, till now, was ensconced in the tiny lanes of Varanasi and access to the same was invariably a problem -- especially on special occasions when the crowds swelled. The temple now has an area of its own with a giant courtyard.

2. The move is in line with Modi's vision to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way.

3. While the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple remains top on the list of the projects completed in the Prime Minister's constituency, the Rudraksh Convention Centre that is designed like a Shivalinga with a seating of 1,200 people, with 108 Rudrakshas on its facade, is another major highlight. The centre has divisible meeting rooms, an art gallery, and pre-function areas.

4. The Godowlia Multi level parking, Panchkosi Parikrama Road (for pilgrims), Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on Ganga River and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway, Rs 111.26 crore for constructing 47 rural link roads of 153 km, Lahartara-Chaukaghat flyover replete with a food court and open cafe, road connecting Babatpur airport to the city have given a new identity to Varanasi.

5. The city's infrastructure has witnessed an upgrade with roads being improved. The Ring Road, with two rail overbridges and a flyover, will allow traffic on NH 56 (Lucknow-Varanasi), NH 233 (Azamgarh-Varanasi), NH 29 (Gorakhpur-Varanasi) and Ayodhya-Varanasi highways to bypass Varanasi, thereby reducing traffic congestion in the city. The Ring Road will provide convenient access to Sarnath, an important site for Buddhist pilgrimage.

6. The Manduadih railway station in Varanasi has been revamped into a world-class station. Equipped with the latest amenities like air-conditioned waiting lounge, stainless steel lounges, LED lights, the station also has a cafeteria, food court, booking and reservation office, waiting rooms and more.

7. There are LED screens that have been installed in the city. They will provide tourists with information that is inclusive of Kashi's history, architecture, and art. Screens placed across the city will also display the famed Ganga Aarti and the aarti at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

8. Built over 5.5 lakh square feet, the corridor has decongested the temple complex, which was earlier surrounded by buildings on three sides.

9. A gallery devoted to 40 'lost temples' like Gangeshwar Mahadev and Manokameshwar Mahadev that were discovered during the demolitions of buildings has been set up at Delhi's National Museum.

10. 'Smart signages' have also been set up in Varanasi to provide informatiom about the cultural importance of heritage sites and 84 ghats in the city known for 'antiquity and architectural significance'.

