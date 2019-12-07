Angry customer makes donkey pull MG Hector in Udaipur

A video of a customer’s Morris Garages (MG) Hector car being pulled by a donkey has gone viral online. The video features an unhappy customer Vishal Pancholi from Udaipur, who has covered his car with posters saying "Donkey vehicle" and "It’s an animal thing".

The video, which was uploaded to a YouTube channel named Arun Panwar on December 3, has over 6 lakh views.

The customer complained of having clutch-related issues in the video and said that the company did not solve the issue and blamed him for driving in excessive traffic in second gear. Morris Garages Motor India denied such allegations and told India Today that the company took necessary steps to solve the customer’s issues.



A screengrab of MG Motor India's response. (Facebook/Hemkant Jain)



"We have also initiated appropriate action with relevant authorities as the customer continues to hamper the brand's highly held reputation," MG Motor India told India Today.

The car was launched in June 2019 and is the first model to be manufactured by the company in India.