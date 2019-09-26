Angry UP cop fines street vendor for serving him late

Hefty fines for violation of traffic rules seem to have become tools for the cops to harass the common people.

A street vendor in the state capital of Lucknow got a taste of the same when he was fined for not wearing a seat belt by a cop, who was allegedly angry with him over delay in serving him food.

The cop, identified as sub-inspector Dinesh Chand, was suspended after a video, that showed him threatening the food vendor to fine the latter ''everyday'', went viral on social media.

According to sources, Dinesh Chand reached the shop of Kanahiya Lal, who sold 'bati-chokha' (a traditional north Indian food item) in Rajajipuram locality in the state capital, on the evening of Tuesday and placed an order for ten plates of the two items.

Lal informed him that it would take some time to deliver the order as he would have to prepare the 'chokha' (mashed potatoes and brinjal) afresh.

''The cop was very angry and returned without the food...he threatened to teach me a lesson,'' said Lal.

On Wednesday, Chand intercepted Lal, when he was on his way back home with his wife on his mobile food van, and asked him to show the registration paper and other documents.

''Though I showed him all the papers and was also wearing the seat belt, he imposed a fine of Rs. 2500 for not having the seat belt,'' Lal said.

The matter came to light, when a video, made by some passer-by, appeared on the social networking sites showing Chand threatening Lal to fine him everyday.