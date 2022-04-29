Anil Vij 'Ladki Hoon' slogan to hit out at Congress

Anil Vij uses 'Ladki Hoon' slogan to hit out at Congress after Selja's removal as state unit chief

Selja, a former Union minister, was appointed as the Haryana Congress president weeks before the state Assembly polls in 2019

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 29 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 16:41 ist
Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij. Credit: PTI File Photo

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij used the Congress's "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan on Friday to take a dig at the opposition party after Kumari Selja was replaced as its state unit chief.

Claiming that there is a huge difference between the words and the deeds of the Congress, Vij, in a tweet, said, "The Congress, which had raised the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' in Uttar Pradesh, could not tolerate Kumari Selja in Haryana and removed her from her post in an indifferent manner."

"This is the real face of the Congress that shows how women are respected in that party," he added.

The Congress revamped its Haryana unit on Wednesday, appointing former legislator and Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as its chief, replacing Selja. The party also appointed four working presidents -- Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta -- to its Haryana unit.

Selja, a former Union minister, was appointed as the Haryana Congress president weeks before the state Assembly polls in 2019.

Haryana
India News
Anil Vij
Indian Politics
Congress
Kumari Selja

